Suva to face Lautoka in netball Super League final

Suva Swift’s IGA will take on Lautoka Stars in the final of the FinanceHub Super League competition next Saturday at the FNU Gymnasium in Nasinu.

Suva secured first place after the seventh round, finishing with a total of 21 points and Lautoka Stars second with 15 points.

The Baby Pearls team, Kacau, was third Nasinu Tactix fourth, they’ll compete for the third-place playoff.

Nadroga Stallions faces Baby Pearls Kikau for the fifth-place playoff while Nadi takes on Tailevu Doves for the seventh spot.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says it has been a long but good league season where they have unearthed new talent and seen the continued growth of athletes.

She adds Netball Fiji is always appreciative of the partnership with FinanceHub that has allowed their athletes to compete and put their case forward for selection into our national teams.