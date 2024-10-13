Suva Swift retains Super League title

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Suva Swifts IGA successfully defended their 2024 Finance Hub Super League title with a commanding 69-35 victory over the Lautoka Stars at the FNU Gymnasium in Nasinu yesterday afternoon.

Suva controlled the match from the outset, using their sharp passing and strong defense to build an early lead.

Lautoka battled hard, but struggled to break through Suva’s organized defense.

By the final quarter, the Swifts had pulled away, sealing a dominant performance and securing the win.

Suva’s relentless attack and teamwork throughout the season ensured they finished the season in style.