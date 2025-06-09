Suva Netball introduces new “power play” format

[Source: Suva Netball Association/ Facebook]

The Suva Netball Association has introduced a new “power play” format to the premier grades of their weekly club competitions.

According to games coordinator Domiko Tabuarua, the power play will allow teams in the Super and Major grades to score one or two points during the final five minutes of each quarter.

He says the introduction of this format is part of their efforts to professionalize netball at the club level.

The club competition kicked off last weekend and will run over the next 10 weeks at the National Netball Center in Suva.

“We’re looking at 13 rounds of competition, or 13 weeks of games, to complete the season. We have a total of nine grades. We’re introducing some new formats for the two grades, the Super and Major grades, where we will have one-hour games for both grades, along with the power play.”

This season features 10 clubs and 87 teams across nine grades—from under-nine (Angels) to teens, adults, Queens, Masters, Mixed, and Men’s.

Round two of the competition is currently underway.

