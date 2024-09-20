Pearls register first win against PNG

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Baby Pearls have secured their first victory in the Netball World Youth Cup Qualifiers, defeating Papua New Guinea 54-35.

From the opening whistle, Fiji took control of the game, building a solid lead in each of the four quarters.

Their quick ball movement and defensive pressure left Papua New Guinea struggling to keep pace.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance and some impressive individual moments, Papua New Guinea was unable to break through Fiji’s consistent dominance.

The Fijian side’s strong teamwork and court awareness gave them a clear edge throughout the match, allowing them to maintain and extend their lead.

The Baby Pearls’ ability to transition smoothly from defense to attack proved crucial, as they capitalized on turnovers and executed their game plan with confidence.

The Pearls will face Cook Islands tomorrow at 3pm.