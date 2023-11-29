Pearls clinch third win

The Fiji Pearls have clinched their third consecutive win in the 2023 Pacific Games.

The Unaisi Rokoura-coached side proved too strong for Norfolk Island, with a resounding 98-16 victory.

The Pearls suffered a setback however when centre Naviniya Sivo injured her leg and had to be helped off the court in tears.

They have qualified for the semi-finals and will play on Friday.

The Fiji women’s touch rugby team has suffered a 6-2 defeat against Samoa in the semi-final earlier today.

They will now compete for the bronze medal against the Cook Islands this afternoon.

In other sports, the Taekwondo rep Suliano Leli lost to Tonga in the men’s 74kg division semifinal.

On a positive note, the Fiji men’s Va’a secured first place in the V6 1500 meters semis, while the women’s finished in their semi-final race as well.

Both teams now progress to the final this afternoon.

Additionally, the men’s 3×3 Men’s Basketball side has defeated Tahiti 16-12 in their first game.