New tourney to be introduced by Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji CEO Vivian Koster [File Photo]

Netball Fiji is set to launch the highly-anticipated Vanua Challenge this year.

Chief Executive Vivian Koster states that they had planned to hold this tournament last year but were unable to do so for some reason.

She is determined to hold the tournament this year, with teams from all provinces participating.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Vanua Challenge is where we invite each of the provinces to put their team together and they come into Suva at the moment to compete against each other.”

Koster says that they are aiming for all 14 provinces in Fiji, including Rotuman and Rabi to compete.

She mentions that this is an exciting opportunity to discover the hidden talents and skills within the provinces.