Netball refresher course for Naitasiri teachers

Netball Fiji’s development team continued their outreach this week with a grassroots capacity-building clinic in Naitasiri.

National Umpires Coordinator Losalini Bainivalu and top Fiji umpire Yvonne Vaka led the program at Nabukaluka Primary School, delivering an umpires refresher course and a technical officials’ workshop.

The workshop targeted 16 schoolteachers from the Waidina cluster, training them on netball rules and scoring to confidently manage school and community competitions.

Bainivalu emphasized that upskilling teachers is crucial for sustainable netball development in Fiji, as they nurture young talent and ensure smooth game management.

“This is part of Netball Fiji’s ongoing mission to build capacity in every corner of the country. The more knowledgeable our officials and umpires are, the better the playing environment becomes for our players.”

Netball Fiji remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders like the Fiji National Sports Commission to deliver training and workshops, empowering communities and strengthening the sport’s foundations nationwide for steady growth at all levels.

