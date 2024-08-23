Nalatu disappointed with performance

Fiji Black head coach, Simon Nalatu expressed disappointment with her players following their second loss in the Rising Star Tournament to Australia Green yesterday.

The side was thrashed 84-13.

Nalatu stated that the team failed to execute the game plan and style of play they had been training for over the past few weeks.

She added that while the defensive unit performed well, their attack ultimately let them down.

“I thought our defensive unit did a great job winning us some good ball today and creating turnovers, but we weren’t good enough in attack. Across the board, and especially at the post, our shooting percentage was quite low today, which is disappointing given all the work that goes into getting to that point.”

Nalatu emphasized that while their primary focus is the World Cup, the team is determined to regroup and refine their game plans and strategies.

The Fiji Black team has recorded one win and two losses so far.

Their final match is scheduled for today at the Vodafone Arena, where they will face off against Fiji Blue.