Nakula relishes Fiji Pearls debut

19-year-old Nina Nakula is looking forward to making her international debut for the Fiji Pearls in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, Australia next week.

The Batiri villager from Nadroga, who plays for the Lomaiviti club is one of two Fiji Under-21 players named by Fiji Pearls coach Unaisi Rokoura in the squad.

Nakula says it’s always been her dream to play for the national side and now she is relishing the opportunity to play alongside experienced players like Una Rauluni and Alesi Waqa.

“I’m looking to implement all the things I’ve learnt over the past few weeks and to work with the experienced shooters and to learn more from them.”

Nakula is one of four debutants in the squad, alongside Yvonne Nalewabau, Elenoa Gukirewa and Titilia Buli.

The Fiji Pearls will depart for Brisbane today.

They will take on Singapore in their opening game next Monday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.