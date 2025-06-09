Invitational tourney gets underway

Fiji Baby Pearls head coach Simone Nalatu was able to put her players to the test last night after the opening of their Invitational Tournament at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

With the Baby Pearls preparing for the World Youth Cup in September, this week-long tourney will be providing the side with valuable game time, allowing Nalatu to gauge her players.

The tournament started yesterday and finishes on Friday.

She says she was impressed with what she saw and thanked the two clubs for agreeing to the invitation.

“Yeah, I thought the team did good tonight, and we got to test everyone we wanted, and everyone got on court tonight so we got to see what they could do against some impressive opposition.”

The Baby Pearls Kikau side played against the New South Wales Davui and went down 56-53.

They will play another six matches before the tournament concludes.

