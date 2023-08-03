Final preliminary match for Pearls tonight

[ Source: Supplied ]

The Fiji Pearls will be playing their final preliminary stage game today against the Scotland Thistles at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

The Pearls have played a total of five games so far, winning only one match against Zimbabwe on Saturday. Currently, the Pearls are sixth out of six in Pool F, where the top two teams after the final preliminary match will advance to the semi-finals.

The Australian Diamonds are leading the pool, followed by the England Roses in second place, the Malawi Queens in third place, and the Scotland Thistles in fifth place.

Article continues after advertisement

The Thistles have also won only one of their four matches, against Barbados.

Tonight the Pearls will take on the Scotland Thistles, and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.