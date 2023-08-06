Fiji Pearls move up

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Pearls’ captain Maria Lutua could not contain her joy following their impressive 71-37 triumph over Trinidad and Tobago last night.

Lutua expressed her excitement, highlighting the remarkable feeling that comes with their elevated ranking.

“To finish off with a win and we know we wanted to improve and I think we did that today and hats off to the girls for putting the extra work and to get the win today and finish off at 11th.”

Emphasizing their commitment to improvement, Lutua states that entering the tournament with the goal of progress and then achieving it is a substantial achievement in itself.

She displayed confidence in attributing their victory to the unwavering teamwork and unwavering dedication of the entire squad.

Fiji’s ascent in the rankings is notable, particularly given their 19th position after the Netball World Cup in 2019.

This victory propelled them up by four positions, effectively surpassing Trinidad and Tobago and securing their place at the 11th spot.