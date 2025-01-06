Fiji Pearls focus on youth development for 2025

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls are gearing up for the new season with a young squad full of potential, aiming to strengthen their presence on the world stage.

Manager Serai Babitu highlighted the team’s focus on identifying and nurturing players who are ready to embrace the challenge.

The ultimate goal is to transition these developing athletes into a competitive first team.

“For the Pearls, it’s about whoever wants to be on the team, they’ll ensure this is what you get into. We’re hopeful it will boost them, and we’ll get a very good first team.”

She added that integrating new talent into the mainstream team is a vital part of their strategy.

The Fiji Pearls kicked off their 2025 season with a trials at the FMF Gymnasium on Saturday under new interim coach Jioweli Vakamoce.