Nasinu edges SGS in U18 thriller

Nasinu Secondary School’s Under-18 side produced a gutsy and disciplined performance to edge Suva Grammar School 15–12 in a tightly contested Round One clash of the Vodafone Deans Southern Zone competition this afternoon at Grammar’s school grounds.

Nasinu’s structure and determination were evident from the kickoff, as they absorbed intense pressure from Grammar’s powerful forward pack.

Despite being tested repeatedly at the breakdown and set-piece, the Nasinu outfit remained composed and clinical when it mattered most.

Both teams showcased exceptional discipline and intensity throughout the match, but it was Nasinu’s ability to stay calm under pressure and execute their game plan that proved decisive.

Their backline was sharp on the counterattack, while their defense held firm during Grammar’s late surge.

In the end, Nasinu’s resilience and tactical discipline earned them a well-deserved victory, setting the tone for what promises to be a competitive Deans campaign.

