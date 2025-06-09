Nakasi begins prep for Easter Volleyball Championship

Despite a disappointing outing at the recent Vulaca Championship, the Nakasi Volleyball Association is determined to bounce back and stamp their mark in upcoming local competitions.

Chadwick Pumas manager Saimoni Madanavatu says the association is setting their sights on the upcoming Easter Championship after not making the cut for the Vanua Challenge.

His side participated in the association’s club games today at the Qeledamu Ground in Nakasi.

He adds that preparations for the Easter Championship will start on Monday.

“We had a few club games today and I am happy with how our team performed. Even though we are disappointed about not making the cut for the Vanua Challenge, we are gearing up for the Easter Games.”

The Easter Championship will be held in April.

