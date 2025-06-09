Naila Netball Club joins Suva Netball Association

Source: Suva Netball Association / Facebook

The Suva Netball Association Club tournament coordinator says they are happy to be welcoming a new club into their weekly competitions for the 2025 season.

Coordinator Domiko Tabuarua confirmed that the Naila Netball Club from Tailevu has joined the association.

The club competition features 10 clubs across nine different grades for both.

“Naila from Tailevu from Suva Netball is joining us, and we’re so happy to have them with us for the sake of development. And also to all the 10 clubs here with us, we are so happy, and we look forward to a successful season this year.”

He also mentions that there are plans to conduct their own Inter-District Championships with other associations later this year.

This club competition will serve as a selection platform for coaches in preparing for this upcoming tournament.

