Netball

Naila Netball Club joins Suva Netball Association

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

June 15, 2025 12:55 pm

Source: Suva Netball Association / Facebook

The Suva Netball Association Club tournament coordinator says they are happy to be welcoming a new club into their weekly competitions for the 2025 season.

Coordinator Domiko Tabuarua confirmed that the Naila Netball Club from Tailevu has joined the association.

The club competition features 10 clubs across nine different grades for both.

Article continues after advertisement

“Naila from Tailevu from Suva Netball is joining us, and we’re so happy to have them with us for the sake of development. And also to all the 10 clubs here with us, we are so happy, and we look forward to a successful season this year.”

He also mentions that there are plans to conduct their own Inter-District Championships with other associations later this year.

This club competition will serve as a selection platform for coaches in preparing for this upcoming tournament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Send them to jail, says Singh

FNU and GCC to shape a new generation of traditional leaders

Late Vatimi Rayalu to be laid to rest on Friday

Singh remarks draw fire from TLTB

Women powering sugar industry progress

UN continue support towards Fiji’s HIV response

Rabuka instructs police to increase patrols

Police patrols up after drug videos surface

Phones down, Children first urges Tudravu

Radio tales echo through Vanuabalavu

Fiji Water plots major agricultural investment in Vanua Levu

Israel and Iran strike at each other in new wave of attacks

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners of war

Naila Netball Club joins Suva Netball Association

Ooms labels V6 Regatta Sprints a success

Beckham and Oldman knighted during King Charles birthday

India orders inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash

Pope Leo, makes his first US pitch at White Sox Park

British Indians mourn crash victims at London vigil

Sunday's U.S.-Iran nuclear talks cancelled

Fijiana XV wins Oceania Challenge

Labasa crushes Nasinu in EPL

Navua responding well to new coach

Fiji Men’s Netball preps for international tests

Chiefs beats Brumbies for Super Rugby final spot

Kanye West makes brief appearance at Diddy trial courthouse

Fijiana finishes Oceania Challenge on a high note

ACT Brumbies fall to powerful McKenzie, Chiefs performance

Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes

Nasinu edges SGS in U18 thriller

Elder focuses on recovery

Lami host darts tournament after five years

Jury hears Diddy audio threats in sex trafficking trial

Navua edges Suva in Premier League clash

Unique underwater park takes shape off Qalito Island

Wanda Sykes LGBTQ+ trailblazer

US pushes Mexico to prosecute, extradite politicians with cartel ties

Diddy trial revives spotlight

Sly Stone dead at 82

Trump approves Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion purchase of US Steel

Videos surface allegedly showing youths injecting drugs

At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes

Judge dismisses Baldoni’s $400m defamation lawsuit

Suva Netball introduces new “power play” format

Four friends walk their way to a new life

Art still marginalized in Fiji’s schools says Gabriel

Naisau thankful for support

Ba hopeful to maintain dominance over Nadi

Expo breaks barriers, empowers women and farmers

Trump and Japan PM discuss tariffs

Film sector under pressure

South Africa 69 runs away from winning World Test Championship

SPX pushes for market development

Diddy accuser says she asked to stop sex performances

Air India crash probe focuses on engine, flaps

Brazil's Lula joins growing chorus of calls

Iran fires missiles at Israel in response to attacks

We are now tier one, lets lift our game says Bryne

Security on our terms says PM

Crusaders edges Blues for Super Rugby Pacific final spot

Ali pushes early buying, Minister says housing still costly

Respect culture, embrace opportunity says Kamikamica

Young smashes national record

Nasinu look to stun Fiji FACT champions

Viriviri ready for Palau

How to Train Your Dragon has been turned into a live-action

New Kava lounge opens in Lami

Israel hits Iran nuclear facilities, missile factories; Tehran vows revenge

Simpson ready to make regional mark

Rabuka confirms passing of Minister Rayalu

MoH establishes standalone HIV unit

Albanese in Fiji to strengthen Vuvale Partnership

Construction of iconic Bua suspension bridge begins

New ambulance for Rewa sub-division

National squad to be selected after tourney final

Nawaicoba farmers hopeful for strong sugarcane season

Labasa delays FACT celebration

Digicel brings LTA bills to MyCash

Dr. Raju ousted in vote of no confidence

Poland manager Probierz resigns after Lewandowski row

Fiji FA to implement weekly drug testing

Labasa summit to boost Vanua Levu agribusiness

Boca Juniors defender Costa denied US visa, misses Club World Cup

New outboard Engine for students of Galoa

Kanye West wants to support Combs in court

Israel says it strikes Iran amid nuclear tensions

Nadruku joins ACT Brumbies Junior Ranks

HPV kits to strengthen cervical cancer elimination efforts

Ministry to tackle elderly homelessness

Putin calls for quick development of drone forces

Use local stories to break albinism myths: Kiran

Babs Khan to coach Navua FC

Nalumisa highlights housing challenges

Fiji forms new Refugee Policy Task Force

Daunivavana faces toughest fight of his career

Humanitarian workers killed in Gaza ambush blamed on Hamas

Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner

Malimali’s judicial review matter to be heard in July

Trump urges diplomatic solution with Iran

DPM Prasad offers condolences following plane tragedy

Three men charged over alleged robbery

De Bruyne joins Italian champions Napoli after Man City exit

Trump officials vow to step up LA crackdown

Miley Cyrus ‘lost everything’ in her ‘Bangerz’ era

Kenyan policeman arrested in blogger's death

PSC calls on civil servants to combat drugs and gender-based violence

Survivor of Air India crash jumped out of emergency exit

Fiji to welcome Australian PM today

“I use it for bills and food”: Seniors hopeful as budget nears

Tough and entertaining says Robanakadavu

Tokona aims for record at Mini Games

Fiji to mandate AIS for all ports

Nadroga out for revenge as Lautoka come calling in round two clash

REALB urges agents to uphold ethics

Komo out for exposure

New rehab clinic opens at Tamavua Twomey Hospital

Frank replaces Postecoglou as Tottenham head coach

Australia collapse to leave World Test Championship wide open

Air India Dreamliner crashes, more than 240 killed

Cunha completes 'dream' £62.5m Man Utd move

Fall Armyworm awareness efforts ongoing

Market vendors gain business skills

Restoring degrading land a priority

Thousands of Fijian children forced to work

Suva High Court freezes properties tied to major drug case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer makes his ex-girlfriend read loving texts until she cries

Komainaqoro poised for Pacific Mini Games breakthrough

Fiji looks to Japan for port innovation

Nasinu aiming to roar against unbeaten Labasa

Nasinu aims high with $15m ask

European game generated 38 bln euros in 2023-24 season

State care facilities get boost in termite battle

Plans to revitalize Veteran Affairs portfolio

Fiji leads the Pacific in global cybercrime fight

Calls for Review as Fiji’s After-Care Fund Act turns 81

Atlanta rapper Silentó gets 30 years after pleading guilty to killing his cousin

US preparing to partially evacuate Iraq embassy over regional security risks, sources say

Death toll in flood-hit South African province rises to 49

How the ‘F1’ soundtrack came together, with a little help from Lewis Hamilton

Ukraine brings home bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in war with Russia

Nintendo Switch 2 smashes record as company's fastest-selling console

Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum, Sharma case transferred to High Court

NFA to investigate warehouse fire

MoH cautiously considering needle-syringe program

Ministry to review disability support policy

Yee to make Test debut

Nasinu declared green zone

Recognize signs of elder abuse: Prasad

Journalists among the injured in LA as ICE protests grow violent

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys visionary leader and summer’s poet laureate, dies at 82

Elder confident of lifters capabilities

Expo opens market access for women

Troops in LA can detain individuals, military official says, as protests spread across US

Disney, Universal sue image creator Midjourney for copyright infringement

US begins uneasy World Cup countdown as Trump moves Marines to Los Angeles

Israeli gunfire, airstrikes kill 60 in Gaza, many near aid site, medics say

FIFA celebrates one year to go until World Cup 26™

‘Lilo & Stitch’ cruises to No. 1 again; John Wick spinoff ‘Ballerina’ dances to 2nd place

Driver to front court following fatal accident

Fire damages bus and truck at Raiwaqa garage

Fulbright board resigns citing interference by Trump administration

Rapper Kendrick Lamar lands the biggest wins at the 2025 BET Awards

Trump administration launches review of Biden-era defense pact with Australia

Byrne confident in his chosen 32

Lack of reliable data delays diabetes care

Authorities respond to major fire in Raiwaqa

Fiji's economic growth forecast revised downward to 3.2%

Baby Pearls set for key Test in July Invitational tournament

Kabara out to defend title

Niudamu backs Ra march as sign of democracy

Australia topple S Africa top order to take charge of WTC final

Ra chair clarifies chiefs’ march misconceptions

Emma Navarro saves match point, wins in London

Nawaikula plans peaceful march against 2013 Constitution

Calls for inclusive representation

Pacific Cement resumes production but faces technical delays

Lautoka Mill crushing season begins

Vanuabalavu expo sparks economic buzz

Fiji's economic growth forecast revised downward to 3.2%

US Marines arrive in LA; California governor warns 'democracy under assault'

Texas deploys National Guard ahead of protests

Police tasked to locate missing key witness

Youth disengage over political fear: Dr Bhim

FBC to broadcast Flying Fijians test on Pay-Per-View

Servicemen’s Fund scrutinized over audit delays

Ikanivere to lead Flying Fijians

Women turn talents into income at expo

Elderly man shares pain of family abuse

Team Fiji presents i-tatau

22 local artists to perform at RESFEST

Rise rookies amp up training

World’s most popular TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves the US after being detained by ICE

Auckland City amateurs take a break from the day job for Club World Cup

Unrest in the streets

Minister warns of silent crisis facing Fiji’s elderly

FBOA appoints Beddoes as its industry consultant

Brazil, Ecuador qualify for 2026 World Cup finals

International legal bodies side with FLS

Part one complete as Popovic's Australia lock up World Cup berth

Video game performers on strike for almost a year over AI issues reach a tentative deal