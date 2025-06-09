Nadroga crush Yasawa in Marama Championship clash

Nadroga produced a ruthless display in Round five of the Subrails Marama Championship, overpowering Yasawa 70–5 in a one-sided clash this morning.

The Stallions were clinical from start to finish, crossing at will as their power game and pace out wide proved too much for the Yasawa defence.

The win comes as a major boost for Nadroga, who entered the weekend sitting in seventh place and are now eyeing a climb up the competition ladder once the points table is updated.

For Yasawa, it was another tough outing at the foot of the standings.

After managing just a single try in Round four, the side showed a glimmer of resilience by adding their second of the season today.

But despite their determination, they had little answer to Nadroga’s relentless attack.

With momentum now in their corner, Nadroga will look to build on this emphatic performance as the competition intensifies in the coming rounds.

