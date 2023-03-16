Motikai Murray to captain Fijian Drua U20 squad

Motikai Murray
Fijian Drua Under-20 head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has named his 30-member squad for their maiden Super Rugby competition in New Zealand which kicks off on Sunday.
Six players who were part of the Fijian U20 squad last year have made the cut while others selected are from the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Championship.
The six players are Philip Baseilala, Motikai Murray, Erami Baca, Eroni Sarasau, Waisea Tudulu and Kavaia Tagivetaua.
Murray will captain the side.
Rawaqa says they are blessed to be part of this Super Rugby U20 competition which will give the players a wealth of experience ahead of the Junior World Championship.
He says as a new team to the competition, they are focusing on a game at a time and at the same time try to lift the conditioning of the players and upskill them in their various positions.
The Fijian Drua Under-20 team departs for New Zealand on Saturday and faces the Blues the next day.
Squad:
Loose Head Props
Breyton Legge
Sitiveni Tamani
Samuela Soqovata
Hookers
Kavaia Tagivetaua
Joeli Nainoca
Tight Head Prop
Eroni Sarasau
Lasaro Vuluma
Josua Kina
Emosi Natubailagi
Locks
Joeli Niubalavu
Mesake Vocevoce
Setariki Turagacoke
Nailani May
Flankers
Waisea Tudulu
Ibenizer Navula
Number Eight
Motikai Murray {C}
Juda Saumaisue
Timoci Nakalevu
Halfbacks
Philip Baseilala
Napolioni Batimala
Flyhalf
Ponipate Tuberi
Tevita Sovau
Inside Backs
Tavite Kotobalavu
Tomasi Tuitatava
Outside Backs
Tevita Bukaniyava
Manieta Navonovono
Maika Tuitubou
Wings
Erami Baca
Masiwini Sireli
Fullbacks
Sikeli Basiyalo