Motikai Murray to captain Fijian Drua U20 squad

Motikai Murray

Fijian Drua Under-20 head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has named his 30-member squad for their maiden Super Rugby competition in New Zealand which kicks off on Sunday.

Six players who were part of the Fijian U20 squad last year have made the cut while others selected are from the Skipper Cup and Vodafone Vanua Championship.

The six players are Philip Baseilala, Motikai Murray, Erami Baca, Eroni Sarasau, Waisea Tudulu and Kavaia Tagivetaua.

Murray will captain the side.

Rawaqa says they are blessed to be part of this Super Rugby U20 competition which will give the players a wealth of experience ahead of the Junior World Championship.

He says as a new team to the competition, they are focusing on a game at a time and at the same time try to lift the conditioning of the players and upskill them in their various positions.

The Fijian Drua Under-20 team departs for New Zealand on Saturday and faces the Blues the next day.

Squad:

Loose Head Props

Breyton Legge

Sitiveni Tamani

Samuela Soqovata

Hookers

Kavaia Tagivetaua

Joeli Nainoca

Tight Head Prop

Eroni Sarasau

Lasaro Vuluma

Josua Kina

Emosi Natubailagi

Locks

Joeli Niubalavu

Mesake Vocevoce

Setariki Turagacoke

Nailani May

Flankers

Waisea Tudulu

Ibenizer Navula

Number Eight

Motikai Murray {C}

Juda Saumaisue

Timoci Nakalevu

Halfbacks

Philip Baseilala

Napolioni Batimala

Flyhalf

Ponipate Tuberi

Tevita Sovau

Inside Backs

Tavite Kotobalavu

Tomasi Tuitatava

Outside Backs

Tevita Bukaniyava

Manieta Navonovono

Maika Tuitubou

Wings

Erami Baca

Masiwini Sireli

Fullbacks

Sikeli Basiyalo