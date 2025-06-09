Morrison calls out for support to help the youth

Ben Morrison [Photo: Meli Laddpeter]

Inspire Fiji director Ben Morrison is calling sporting bodies across the country and the Fijian government to host more competitions, particularly in communities with high crime rates, as a way to engage young people in positive and productive activities.

With youth involvement in crime on the rise, Morrison believes community-based tournaments and competitions can play a key role in addressing the issue.

Inspire Fiji hosted the Jittu Vuvale Fun Day yesterday, and he says the response from the community was overwhelming.

He noted that during school holidays, when young people often have little to do, they are more vulnerable to peer pressure and illegal behavior.

“You know it’s not easy doing it by ourselves, so this is something that needs community support, needs government support, the church’s support. We can see that the young people really need it, and they appreciate it as well.”

Morrison says sport can be a powerful tool in keeping youths off the streets, adding that the values and discipline it promotes can help young people make better choices in their everyday lives.

