Morgan sets sail for Olympic glory in Paris

Sophia Morgan [File Photo]

Sophia Morgan is leaving no stone unturned as she aims to make her mark at this year’s Paris Olympics.

Representing Fiji in sailing, Morgan emphasizes that she has put in the hard work and is determined to give her best effort.

After dedicating herself to fitness in recent years, the young athlete is ready to make her mark in the sport.

“I am a lot older, a lot stronger, and I am excited to be able to line up against every other competitor in the competition.”



Sophia Morgan [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Morgan adds that she is blessed to be representing the country and is hopeful to bag a medal in this outing. The 20-year-old, who is a former football player, will be flying to Paris later this month.

Morgan calls on all Fijians to support not only her but all athletes representing Fiji on the international stage.