MLB roundup: Yanks hit 9 HRs, bash Brewers 20-9

Aaron Judge hit the third of three straight homers for the Yankees to open the game before adding a grand slam in the third inning and a two-run shot in the fourth as New York hit a team-record nine homers in an 20-9 rout over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon.

The Yankees started a game with three consecutive homers for the first time in team history as Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Judge hit first-pitch homers off former Yankee Nestor Cortes (0-1) for a 3-0 lead three pitches into the contest.

Judge hit his ninth career grand slam with nobody out in the third on a drive to left center against Connor Thomas and then Judge produced his third career three-homer game when he homered to center in the fourth.

Judge drove in a career-high eight runs by adding an RBI double in the sixth.

The Yankees became the third team in major league history with nine or more homers. The Toronto Blue Jays hit 10 against the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 14, 1987, and the Cincinnati Reds slugged nine at the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 4, 1999.

Rhys Hoskins, Vinny Capra, and Christian Yelich each hit RBI singles for Milwaukee. Brice Turang added a two-run homer as the Brewers finished with 13 hits.

