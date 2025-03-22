Missed opportunities cause of Bula Boys downfall

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation ]

Fiji Digicel Bula Boys veteran midfielder Tevita Waranivalu believes that missed opportunities in their 7-0 loss to New Zealand in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifier semi-final cost them the game.

Competing in an elite match like this, Waranivalu says missing scoring opportunities is not an option.

He adds that their side had a few scoring chances, but were unable to come together and find the back of the net.

Article continues after advertisement

“In these types of games, you get limited chances, and we had a few but couldn’t capitalize on them, and that haunts us. We gave them easy goals in the beginning, and that’s where they got their momentum and started to settle into the game.”

New Zealand comes out firing in the first half, scoring all their goals against the Bula Boys.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will meet New Caledonia, who beat Tahiti 2-0, in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers in Auckland on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.