Minister calls for inclusivity in sports

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru [File Photo]

Inclusivity in sports is important, suggesting that collaboration among various sporting organizations is necessary.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says this is to ensure the participation of people living with disabilities in all facets of sports.

This, he believes, will contribute to positioning Fiji as a prominent sporting hub in the Pacific.

Saukuru adds that people living with disabilities are always seeking ways to be included in mainstream sports, and the government will do all it can to enable this.

“They are calling for them to be included. Inclusive! Inclusive sports is the way forward for Fiji and the World, people are fighting for that.”

In achieving this, Saukuru adds this is a significant step towards the country being the sporting hub of the Pacific.