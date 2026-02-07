Marist 7s goes green with tree planting initiative

A total of 170 indigenous trees will be planted to mark the 50th staging of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, which will be held in March.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram said the initiative continues the tournament’s long-standing commitment to environmental action.

Previous efforts have included the planting of 1,000 fruit trees in Naivucini, Naitasiri, as well as clean-up campaigns along the Suva foreshore.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikaram said both participating teams and tournament organisers will take part in planting the trees as part of the celebrations.

“We will be planting 170 indigenous trees, one tree to be planted by each captain of every participating team. And also, 50 trees will be planted by the sponsors and event directors to signify 50 years of Fiji Bitter Marist 7s in Fiji.”

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from March 26 to 28.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.