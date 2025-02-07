Maori team grateful for generous hospitality

[ Source : Māori Football Aotearoa / Facebook ]

The Maori women’s football team has expressed sincere appreciation to the Fiji FA for their warm hospitality during their two-match series tour.

The team was touched by the traditional welcome ceremony organized by Fiji FA staff and local youth upon their arrival at the Ba academy ground.

They had anticipated simply training at the facility, but instead were greeted with a memorable cultural experience.

Maori coach Asher Trotter spoke warmly of the team’s time in Fiji and the value of the cultural exchange between the players.

He said the players mingled, shared stories, and exchanged ideas about their respective cultures and customs, which he felt was truly special.

As part of their team-building efforts, both the Fiji and Maori teams visited the Nadi Special School.

Following their impressive 3-2 win against the Fiji Kulas in their opening friendly, the Maori women’s team will now face the Ba women’s football team tomorrow at 4pm at the Fiji FA Ba academy.