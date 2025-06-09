Lami host darts tournament after five years

Lami Darts Association President Vinesh Prasad

Lami Darts Association hosted their first tournament today at the Fiji Club in Suva since its revival after the Covid-19 lockdown almost five years ago.

Association president Vinesh Prasad said this was a very proud moment for Lami Darts, and they are looking to hosting more tournaments later this year.

After signing a timely sponsorship with a leading insurance company in Suva, Lami Association has been able to host the tournament.

“Firstly I would like to thank LICI for their timely sponsor, allowing us to get this tournament up and running. The turnout has been good.”

More than 60 players are competing in the two-day tournament, making up a total of 32 teams.

Today’s round of matches featured the pool games, and all the knockout stages along with the final will be held tomorrow.

