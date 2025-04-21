Lachlan Galvin plays reserve grade

[ Source: ABC]

Lachlan Galvin will play in the NSW Cup on Easter Monday in his first match since being dropped from the Wests Tigers first-grade side.

Galvin’s plans to depart the Tigers at the end of 2026 have been the biggest story in the sport over the past week, with the teenager’s camp accusing the club of bullying.

He will play for Wests Magpies at Lidcombe Oval at 12pm before the first-grade side takes on Parramatta at Western Sydney Stadium at 4pm.

