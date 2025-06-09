Labasa Special School hosts inclusive games training

[Photo: Supplied]

A successful four-day inclusive sports program wrapped up this week at Labasa Special School, providing valuable preparation for the upcoming North Cosie Games.

The training sessions were expertly led by ASDO Sanaila, who introduced eight inclusive games.

The games played during the sessions included: Sitting Volleyball, Futsal, Bushel Basket Toss, Wheelchair Race, Tennis Race, Crawl Race, Shot Put, Blindfold.

These activities were a direct result of the Inclusive Workshop held in Suva back in May.

The games proved not only fun and engaging for the students but were also perfectly adapted to suit their varying abilities and understanding.

A total of 75 students participated in the program with remarkable enthusiasm.

The positive feedback from the school staff highlighted how effectively the games supported learning through play, fostering a truly inclusive and active environment.

Adding to the excitement, all eight of these newly introduced games will be featured during the North Cosie Games in Savusavu next week, allowing the students to showcase their newfound skills.

The anticipated event is set to take place next Thursday in Savusavu.

