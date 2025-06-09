Koroibete returns with try as Wild Knights stay unbeaten

Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi.[D-Rocks/Facebook]

Former Wallaby winger Marika Koroibete scored the opening try as his Saitama Wild Knights beat Urayasu D-Rocks 37-19 to continue their unbeaten start to the new season of Japan Rugby League One.

Koroibete made his first appearance of the campaign yesterday, and the former Nasinu Secondary School student crossed in the 10th minute to open the scoring with the first of five tries scored by the home side, three of which were claimed by Japan hooker Atsushi Sakate.

Samu Kerevi was a second half try-scorer for D-Rocks, who also featured former Wallaby Israel Folau.

Champions Brave Lupus Tokyo responded to last weekend’s surprise mauling from the Wild Knights by turning the tables on Shizuoka BlueRevs 26-22.

Former All Blacks and Flying Fijians center Seta Tamanivalu was one of the try scorers for Brave Lupus.

