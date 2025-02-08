Koroi pursues rugby dream

[ FilePhoto ]

Australian-based player Vaimoe Koroi has never felt more at home throughout his rugby journey since joining the SportsWorld Fiji Under-20 rugby side last month.

Donning the white jersey has always been a dream for Koroi, who’s been a close follower of rugby since his early childhood.

With a lifelong dream of representing Fiji on the international stage, he’s determined to put in the hard work as he vies for a spot in the final squad for next month’s Super Rugby Under-20 competition.

He says being in camp has strengthened his connection to his Fijian heritage.

“To be honest it was Fiji, watching the teams, the 7s watching the 15s boys, and lately the Drua, it’s really inspiring. Just watching them on the TV I’ve always wanted to play for Fiji, I’m grateful for this opportunity and it’s been a humbling experience.”

The young man was contacted by head coach Senirusi Seruvakula while playing for the University of Queensland to join the training camp.

The Super Rugby U20 competition will be held from March 15th to the 22nd.