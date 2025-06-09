Komainaqoro poised for Pacific Mini Games breakthrough

Waisiki Komainaqoro [center]

As the countdown to the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau gathers pace, one name is beginning to dominate the conversation in Fiji’s athletics circles.

Waisiki Komainaqoro, the long jump and triple jump prospect is emerging as a genuine medal contender, carrying both form and momentum into the regional showpiece.

His recent performance at the Coca-Cola Games in Suva, where he recorded a personal best of 6.86 metres to clinch gold, signaled the arrival of a new talent ready to take flight on the international stage.

Komainaqoro’s leap into national prominence has been anything but accidental.

Under the expert guidance of seasoned coaches Bola Tafo’ou and Albert Miller Snr, he has transformed raw athleticism into finely tuned execution.

According to Athletics Fiji, his runway approach is sharp, his take-off explosive, and his landings carry the authority of an athlete who knows he belongs among the best.

Beyond the technical side, Waisiki embodies something deeper—he represents the hopes of a generation.

While the Pacific Mini Games will present a new level of competition, Komainaqoro steps onto that stage with the confidence of a young man who understands the moment.

More than just distances and medals, his mission is legacy.

Still only at the beginning of his athletic journey, Komainaqoro has already shown flashes of brilliance that hint at a bright future.

As he sets his sights on Palau, Fiji’s latest long jump sensation is not just preparing to compete—he’s preparing to soar.

The Pacific Mini Games starts in Koror on the 29th of this month.

