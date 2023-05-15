Karate Fiji hopes for more

Karate is not only a passion sport, but it also teaches you many other things as you progress.

First-hand black belt Amelia Rigsby, who has been practicing karate for over 20 years, believes it plays a more profound role in the life of a karate-ka.

Rigbsy says she was introduced to a community of like-minded people when she first joined the sport in the late 90’s.

“I was so happy when karate-kas come to the dojo, they’re learning the things we’re teaching them. Also very happy when they take those same principles and those same values that they’re learning in the dojo outside.”

Rigbsy adds that it not only helps with self-defense but also helps to discipline and motivate karate-kas.

There are two types of karate practiced in the country: goju-ra karate and shodu-khan karate, with only the goju-ru karate competition held over the weekend at the YMCA in Suva.

Karate Fiji hopes to host larger karate competitions in the future, featuring more than just the two styles currently practiced.