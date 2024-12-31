Kamikamica urges Fijians to celebrate responsibly

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica is urging Fijians to celebrate the festive season safely and responsibly.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, he reminds everyone that while this is a time for joy and togetherness, carelessness can lead to accidents and sorrow.

Kamikamica is stressing the importance of vigilance during this period and shares advice for a safe and happy start to the year.

“You don’t have to drink and drive. The last couple of weeks we have seen heaps of accidents involving alcohol. This is just a message to the general public, this is a good time to spend with families and friends but make sure you do it the right way and if you are drinking don’t drive, just stay at home and enjoy with your families.”

This festive season is particularly special for our national rugby league captain, as he had the opportunity to spend the holidays in his village, Taveuni, with his family and his almost one-year-old son, whom he took there for the first time.

Kamikamica is also extending his well wishes and prosperous new year to the Fijians in the country and across the globe and looks forward to supporters backing next season.