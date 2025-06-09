Junior Binnu looks for sparring partners

Junior Binnu Singh is facing a tough time securing a sparring partner to help him train competitively.

It will not be an easy task for Junior Binnu Singh and his team to counter Australia-based Runqi Zhou in next month’s WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title showdown.

For that reason, Singh has made arrangements with his family in Australia to move his training base there, so that he can prepare accordingly.

Singh’s coach Bobby Mason has been training the 25-year-old boxer with sheer determination and knows Binnu is more than capable of causing an upset.

“The class, the skill, the footwork, it’s brilliant. From now we are working on heightening our senses. He is probably one of the few 55kg boxers the big knockout powers.”

Singh says he is aware of the threat Zhou presents but is going the extra mile, considering a world title is at stake.

The main bout between Junior Binnu and Zhou will be hosted by Kings Boxing Promotions at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on July 19th.

