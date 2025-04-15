Jackson acknowledges player’s efforts despite recent results

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson

Just because the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hasn’t been winning their previous matches in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby competition doesn’t mean they aren’t giving their best on the field.

This is what head coach Glen Jackson wants fans to understand before criticizing the team.

He adds that their losses don’t only affect their fans and the people of Fiji, but the players themselves as well.

“Of course, fans want results, like I want results and so do the boys. And when it’s not there it’s pretty easy to have a say about it but we’re just supportive of our boys, young men who are not really experienced in Super Rugby. So it’s certainly a chance when we get into our team room, that’s where we’re talking positively and mak-ing sure that they understand that they deserve to be here. Like I said, we just need a couple of things to fix before we can get back to our winning ways.”

The Drua will be looking for a win this weekend when they face the Waratahs after a disappointing four consecutive losses over the past few weeks.

The Drua will host the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 2.05 pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.





