Italy leapfrogged Scotland in World Rugby rankings after win in Rome

[Photo: Federazione Italiana Rugby]

Italy have overtaken Scotland in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings following their 18–15 win in wet conditions in Rome.

When the rankings are officially updated at noon today, the Azzurri will climb to ninth, their first opening-weekend victory in 13 years, while Scotland drops to 10th.

It marks the first time Italy have been ranked above Scotland since June 2013.

Article continues after advertisement

Italy gained 0.82 points to move to 79.81, edging Scotland by 0.41 points after the Scots lost the same amount.

Elsewhere in the Six Nations, France has moved above Ireland into fourth after a dominant 36–14 win in Paris, pushing Ireland down to fifth — their lowest ranking in nearly four years.

England remain third despite a crushing 48–7 win over Wales, while Wales stay 11th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.