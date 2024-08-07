It feels pretty good to join my mother as an Olympian: O'Sullivan

[Source: BBC Sport]

Ireland’s Sophie O’Sullivan says it “feels pretty good” to join her mother Sonia as an Olympian.

The 22-year-old debuted at the Games in the heats of the 1500 meters and narrowly missed an automatic place in the semi-finals.

Her mum was a silver medalist in the 5,000 meters at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

She says that there had been only maybe three mother/daughter Olympians, so this has been fun.

On her Olympic debut, O’Sullivan put in a strong showing at the Stade de France and set a personal best to qualify for the repechage on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, in the medal tally China leads with 22 gold, 19 silver and 14 bronze.

The USA is second with 21 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze while Australia sits third with 14 gold, 12 silver and eight bronze.