Countdown on for the race that stops a nation

[Source: Just Horse Racing]

The countdown is on to Australia’s biggest racing spectacle the 2025 Melbourne Cup set to thunder down the Flemington straight in a fortnight.

Dubbed “the race that stops a nation,” the Melbourne Cup is more than just a horse race, it’s a tradition that unites Australians and racing fans worldwide for a few unforgettable minutes of drama, colour and glory.

This year’s edition, a Group 1 contest run over 3200 metres, will once again see the world’s finest stayers battle it out for a staggering $10 million in prize money.

Article continues after advertisement

From office sweepstakes to backyard barbecues, all eyes will turn to Flemington as punters hope to back the next champion.

The Melbourne Cup was last run on Tuesday, November 5th 2024 was won by Knight’s Choice.

The Melbourne Cup will be held on the 4th of next month with the main race starting at 4pm.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.