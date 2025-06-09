Tommie Jakes rode Gascony to win the Betfred Nifty 50 nursery race at Epsom in August [Source: BBC]

Apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has died aged 19, the Injured Jockeys Fund and Professional Jockeys Association have announced.

Jakes, who died at home on Thursday, rode 59 winners over the past three years on the Flat in Britain.

They including 19 winners in 2025, the most recent of which was aboard the George Boughey-trained Fouroneohfever at Catterick on 18 October.

The teenager had ridden at Nottingham on Wednesday and was due to have two rides at Chelmsford on Thursday.

A joint statement from the IJF and PJA read: “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licensed apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket.

“Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey’s racing team. His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.”

In a statement on X,, external George Boughey Racing wrote: “We are heartbroken by the news that our apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has passed away.

