Team played out of their skin: Thaggard

Catherine Thaggard Fabiano

Despite the financial struggles to make the Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman, our women’s side is punching above their weight after recording two wins, one draw and a loss.

Ranked outside the top 40 in 11-a-side, Fiji drew 4-all with top 20 side Malaysia.

Captain Catherine Thaggard Fabiano says they’ve been playing as a team and just missed out on a quarterfinal spot due to goal difference.

An emotional Thaggard says they really gave it their all against Malaysia.

“We were close to making the top eight for the World Cup but it wasn’t our day, it came down to difference but the whole team played out of their skin and I’m so proud of this team.”

25-year-old Tiara Dutta who created history by scoring Fiji’s first World Cup goal against Netherlands on Wednesday says a lot of them have been playing for so many years and hopes their achievement will do such amazing things for the sport in Fiji.

The women’s team will play Namibia at 11 tonight in the 9th to 16th place playoff.