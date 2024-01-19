Smith ready for World Cup

Head Coach Hector Smith says his women’s hockey team is ready as they head to the World Cup tomorrow morning.

Smith has been having serious discussions with his players regarding the upcoming event.

“We have set our focus on that and we’ve yet serious team talks and we know there’s just 10 of us in a foreign land but we are very determined”

Smith stays optimistic about the team’s capabilities, anticipating remarkable achievements on the international stage.

The women’s hockey team will depart our shores tomorrow morning, while the men’s team will leave on Wednesday.

The World Cup will kick off next Wednesday.