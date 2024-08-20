Schools hockey glad to be back

Playing at the national hockey center in Laucala Bay, Suva is a different experience for players featuring at the Crest Chicken Fiji Secondary Schools tournament.

The tournament started today in the under 16 and 19 grades for both boys and girls.

Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey Association President Immanuel Prasad says despite training and playing at their school grounds, the players today had a feel of what’s it like to play at a standard turf.

Prasad is also thankful that they’ve managed to hold this tournament again.

“It’s a good feeling because the turf was undergoing maintenance and it’s good to be back, and have our tournament here.”

Looking at some of the results today, Saint Joseph’s 1 drew nil-all with Jasper Williams High School in the U16, defending champs Nadi Sangam beat Saint Joseph’s 1 3-nil in the U19.

Saint Thomas U16 girls proved too strong for Saint Joseph’s 2 4-nil.

And U16 boys, Marist Brothers High School beats Saint Thomas High School 1-0.