Hockey

NZ Pasifika says tour a success despite loss

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

December 13, 2024 6:41 am

Despite not achieving their goal of winning the Pacific Cup, New Zealand Pasifika coach Lauagania Jeffries believes her side had a successful outing at the tournament.

New Zealand Pasifika were able to make the Pacific Cup finals but went down 4-2 to Fiji in the penalty shootout.

The side first met with Fiji in their pool game, where they also lost by a 4-2 margin.

Article continues after advertisement

Jeffries and her side have only been together for a month and a half, and she believes they did impressively well for the short time spent together in training.

“I’m really proud of the girls, for achieving a goal of ours. They played their hearts out and left it all on the turf, and at the end of the day, Fiji won. But I couldn’t be more proud of our girls, we’ve only been together for maybe a month and a half and had three trainings together. So considering all of that, we had an awesome time.”

She adds that the side enjoyed the competition and their stay in Fiji, and looked forward to more local tournaments in the future.

The tournament came to an end yesterday afternoon at the National Hockey Centre in Suva.

HIV myths fuel risks

Man dies in an accident

CWMH facing water supply shortage

Forestry blames FCOSS for relocation delays

Ferris wheels banned until further notice

Climate Change fuels mental health issue

Retirement planning takes center stage

MHCC tower expected to open next year

Ministry explores mechanical harvester for hilly terrain

Government ICT Awareness Workshop

Former RFMF employees charged with abuse of office

Israel kills 36 Palestinians in Gaza

Chemical weapons use in Syria must be investigated

Francis inspired by Derenalagi

NZ Pasifika says tour a success despite loss

Ratumaikoro set for 2025 Bluewater Boxing Promotion main event

McCaig sets National Record at World Championships

Sri Lanka's Dickwella cleared to play with doping ban lifted after appeal

Aspen Medical refutes union’s claims

Tech giants must pay news

'Generational talent' crowned The Rap Game UK winner

Ikanivere rushes home to biggest fan

Tonga’s prime minister quits moments ahead of no-confidence motion in parliament

Nataleira 7s to spice things up at tournament

UN General Assembly demands ceasefire in Gaza

AG clarifies application of Act

Nadroga prepares young squad for Drua 10s

Flick Hygiene to lead termite baiting

10 solar lights installed in Moala Settlement

New CEO for BRED Bank Fiji

Fiji Women’s claims titles at Oceania Pacific Cup

Retail landscape set for further growth

Ferris wheel issue needs immediate attention: Chaudhry

Women entrepreneurs exhibit skills at Christmas Fair

Bluewater Boxing Promotion to support late Haider’s family

US House passes massive defense policy bill

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela after 10 years

Vanuatu equalizes late to hold Fiji in MSG Cup opener

China benched, PNG takes field in sport-security pact

Alleged break-in at LTA office

Newworld opens new branch at Nadi Plaza

China mulls weaker yuan strategy

We have to meet Kolinisau's standard: Matana

Suicide bomb kills Taliban minister in Kabul

Critics praise Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan

Yasawa Rugby unites after break for Drua 10s

Time magazine to name Trump 'Person of the Year'

K9 graduates to help in the drug fight

Drua teams named for inaugural Sun Bell 10s competition

The Voice’ Season 26 winner

Minister orders probe into ferris wheel incident

Fiji to face Vanuatu in opener of Prime Ministers Cup

Murder suspect on the run

2030, 2034 FIFA World cup hosts confirmed

Man charged with baby’s death faces court

Drop in tourists, business activity in Savusavu

Campaigns raise over $21,000 for cancer awareness

FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign before Trump takes office

Government eyes global expansion for passport services

Syria's Golani vows to punish those responsible for torture under Assad

Fiji partners with Japan to boost tourism

Carrey is back with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Wycliffe urges global investments in renewable projects

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp down in mass Meta outage

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 38 Palestinians in Gaza

Blinken faces Republican critics of Afghanistan withdrawal

South Korea police try to raid Yoon's office over martial law

Drua set for Kadavu experience next week

Drugs, power and abuse: Women caught in the crossfire

Bula Bay aims high for Coral Coast 7s

HIV test kit supply stable, says Minister

Parents urged to meet $200 back-to-school support deadline

Cricket for Good program changing lives

Saudi Arabia's human rights record under fire after World Cup bid win

$750, 000 health care investment

Griezmann brace extends Atletico winning streak

FEE lauded for driving MSME growth

PSC hosts PS's on HIV/AIDS response

Zimbabwe secure last-ball win over Afghanistan in T20

Rayalu acknowledges Australian support

High commissioner Suveinakama presents credentials to King Charles III

Police probe Malimali over SOE complaint

Nadi to Dallas route marks 26th direct route

Police appeal on whereabouts of Tuirabe and Colowaliku

Sonam Bajwa to play lead in Baaghi 4

PinkNews bosses accused of sexual misconduct

Mataele switches to league

16 cases reported in one day

Ferris wheel incident sparks panic

FNPF migration withdrawals increase

In first contacts, US officials urge Syrian rebels to support inclusive government

Fiji likely to miss one million target

28 years later: Murphy's fate

FRCS Crime Taskforce to promote tax compliance

Project benefits 1100 villagers in Ba

Stree 2 tops 2024 searches

Tuwai named in Mike Friday's 7s select team

Trial date set for Nadi 4.1 tonne drug bust accused

Large amount of contraband confiscated

Fiji Women’s focus on sticking to game plan

Nataleira 7s to unite communities and foster local talent

Women's World Cup 2027 to kick off on June 24, FIFA says

The Rap Game UK finalists

Mbappe scores Real Madrid triumph

Golden Globes 2025

Historic milestone in tax revenue collection looms

Drua and 2027 RWC focus for Lomani

FRCS crime taskforce to tackle tax evasion

Trump offers fast permits for $1B

Taboo hinders dialogue surrounding HIV

National airline links Fiji to Texas

No replacement for Nalaga

Diddy, Jay-Z friendship tested

MSAF hunts for money to remove derelict vessels

Rewa drawn in tough pool

Worker electrocuted at FHL Tower succumbs to injuries

Fiji Women’s Hockey eyes improvement

New Gavin & Stacey photos released before finale

Prince Harry faces four days in witness box in Murdoch papers trial

Further disclosures requested in former FBC CEO’s case

LTA cancels licences of 8 drivers, warns repeat offenders

Jamie Foxx opens up on stroke

NFA boosts disaster preparedness

France begins military withdrawal from Chad

National record for Young

Government to strengthen price monitoring

Minister pushes for insurance solutions for vulnerable businesses

Russia would not invade NATO, says Latvian foreign minister

PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid register wins in Champions League

3 Fijian kids benefit from KOICA donation

Russia's Putin meets Indian defence minister

Linde bats and then bowls South Africa to victory over Pakistan

Kenyan police fire teargas at protesters marching against femicide

Ketamine misuse on the rise

U20 concludes camp, prepares for busy 2025

Tabuya calls for stronger bipartisanship to tackle national issues

Cricket for Good Fiji focuses on life skills development

8,000 deaths linked to poor diets

First home game for Kumar

FIFA to confirm World Cup hosts, Saudi set to stage 2034 tournament

Grant Thornton expands global footprint with Fiji launch

Ex-England player Tom Voyce feared dead following floods

PM urges Police to build trust and reflect on progress

Singh visits Ryukyus Fertiliser Company in Japan

DPM Gavoka praises George "Fiji" Veikoso

Dina wins Franco-German Prize for Human Rights 2024

Government faces allegations of human rights violations

Two Drua teams for 10s

Climate Change costs Fiji over $3 billion in lost work hours

Cricket for Good Fiji wraps up season four

Fiji Women’s dominates Oceania Pacific Cup

Radisson Blu funds $40k upgrade at Nadi Hospital

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ends by shattering own record

Teen charged with murder of taxi driver, November crime stats

Wanderers labels tour a success

Nabavatu relocation work to commence early next year

UN Security Council appears united on Syria

Ali criticizes permit process for Human Rights Day march

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Animal 2 is in the works

37 students graduate under US program

Fiji HIV crisis fueled by drug use and risky behaviors

Vodafone Fiji donates $10,000 to Fiji Cancer Society

Tourism earnings decline

Bula Boys call-up for Doidoi

Netflix announces Black Warrant: Prison drama by Sacred Games’ creator

Israel 'more optimistic' on prospects of Gaza hostage deal

Van der Flier wins Autumn Nations Series player award

Germany to close loophole that let human smugglers stash boats there

Sanjay Dutt joins Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4, makers share his intense look

2024 HIV cases in Fiji likely nearing 1500

Jay-Z says lawsuit accusing him of raping a child at awards after-party is part of an extortion ploy

Australian Minister flags reforms for PALM scheme

Climate crisis exacerbates health risks

Access to information key to Pacific disaster recovery

Fjiiana 15s to host Wallaroos next year

Marriott recognizes remarkable contribution by staff

Fiji thrashes the Solomon Islands

First agreement under Taiwan-US trade initiative to come into force

Netanyahu corruption trial: What you need to know

The snubs and surprises in the 2025 Golden Globe nominations

New Zealand spy agency says terror attack remains 'realistic possibility'

HRADC calls for bold action

ICJ to redefine climate accountability

PM supports inquiry into supply chain

Talks target worker safety in Pacific labour scheme

Peacekeepers safe in Golan Heights

Social media use could impact productivity says Wesley

Drua 10s on Friday

Government eyes Vanua Levu as new tourism hotspot

‘Emilia Pérez’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 10, followed by ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Conclave’

Wakeham and Moceidreke join NFL’s program

Premier League official Coote sacked after investigation

Dina wins Franco-German award

South Korea President Yoon banned from foreign travel

West Ham's Bowen punishes woeful Wolves defence in 2-1 home win

With Assad gone, new era starts in Syria as the world watches

Years of neglect fuels drug crisis: Volatabu

Haiti gang massacres around 180 people in Cite Soleil slum

Emotional moment for Corrie

AG cautions on rushed constitutional change