NZ Pasifika says tour a success despite loss

Despite not achieving their goal of winning the Pacific Cup, New Zealand Pasifika coach Lauagania Jeffries believes her side had a successful outing at the tournament.

New Zealand Pasifika were able to make the Pacific Cup finals but went down 4-2 to Fiji in the penalty shootout.

The side first met with Fiji in their pool game, where they also lost by a 4-2 margin.

Jeffries and her side have only been together for a month and a half, and she believes they did impressively well for the short time spent together in training.

“I’m really proud of the girls, for achieving a goal of ours. They played their hearts out and left it all on the turf, and at the end of the day, Fiji won. But I couldn’t be more proud of our girls, we’ve only been together for maybe a month and a half and had three trainings together. So considering all of that, we had an awesome time.”

She adds that the side enjoyed the competition and their stay in Fiji, and looked forward to more local tournaments in the future.

The tournament came to an end yesterday afternoon at the National Hockey Centre in Suva.