Hockey receives essential kit from Vodafone

The Fiji Hockey Federation has received essential kits from Vodafone Fiji, just two days before their departure for the World Cup.

The Federation is extremely grateful to Vodafone Fiji for providing competition uniforms, which greatly aid their financial needs.

This timely assistance ensures that the teams are well-prepared for their participation on the global stage.

Fiji Hockey is confident that their partnership with Vodafone Fiji will significantly improve hockey standards in Fiji.

Fiji Hockey President Emi Nawaqakuta expresses immense gratitude for the prompt provision of kits, emphasizing that this gesture boosts players’ morale and strengthens their partnership with Vodafone.



The women’s team sets off this Saturday for Oman, while the men’s side will leave our shores next Wednesday.

The World Cup will begin on the 24th to the 31st of this month in Muscat.