Hockey counts down for World Cup

Fiji Hockey men's captain Jerome Edwards

Fiji Hockey men’s captain Jerome Edwards says his team is excited as they have less than three weeks to go until the World Cup.

The Hockey men’s team have been training for 15 months, and Edwards says that they are overwhelmed with joy to participate in the World Cup for the first time.

The utility player believes that, despite financial constraints, it didn’t hinder the team’s momentum, allowing them to concentrate on their training.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys have always been motivated because the end goal was to get to the World Cup and there was nothing that was going to stop us to get to that world cup. We are really happy that we are here now.”

Edwards adds that training has been tough, and there are moments when they feel like quitting.

However, the anticipation of going to the World Cup for the first time keeps them motivated.

Fiji is in Pool D alongside Malaysia, host nation Oman and the United States.

The World Cup will begin on the 24th to the 31st of this month in Muscat, Oman.