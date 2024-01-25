Historic win for Fiji Hockey

The Fiji women’s side has recorded a historic win in their first Hockey World Cup outing in Oman.

Fiji defeated the hosts 3-1 in their second match this morning to record a memorable win.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the national side came back to score three goals in the second spell.

Article continues after advertisement

Divyankar Kumar scored the winning goal for Fiji

Kumar says it’s quite an emotional victory and feels great to be part of history.

Fiji earlier lost 14-1 to world number 1 Netherlands.