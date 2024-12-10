Fiji thrashes the Solomon Islands

The Fiji Men’s hockey team maintained their commanding form on day two of the 2024 Pacific Cup, defeating the Solomon Islands 6-0 in a dominant performance.

Fiji started strong, netting three goals in the first half and adding another three after the break.

Jerokee Mock and Jerome Edwards were the stars of the match, each scoring two goals to propel the team to an emphatic victory.

The side will next face Samoa at 2:45 pm today as the tournament continues at the National Hockey Center in Laucala Bay.