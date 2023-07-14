Fiji hockey to play in Bronze medal play-offs

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji men’s and women’s team have bowed out of the semi-final of the Hockey 5s Oceania Cup in Australia.

Both teams faced New Zealand in the semi-final with the men losing 2-6 and the women went down 6-nil.

However, the journey does not end here as they will battle for third position in the Bronze medal play-offs.

If both teams finish third, they earn their ticket to the 2024 FIH Hockey World Cup to be held in Oman.