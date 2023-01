[Source: BBC Sports]

Australia had to settle for a draw in the men’s Hockey World Cup.

The four men team of the tournament came from behind to hold Argentina to a 3-all draw.

Both teams now have a draw and a win but Australia remains on top of Pool A due to a massive goal difference.

In the same pool, France beat South Africa 2-1.

In Pool C, New Zealand suffered its first defeat, going down to the Netherlands 4-0 and Malaysia edged Chile 3-2.