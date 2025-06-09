History to be created for Fiji Billiards and Snooker

The Fiji Billiards and Snooker Association is set to make history as the nation prepares to compete for the first time at the 2025 Commonwealth Billiards and Snooker Championship next week.

This landmark appearance marks Fiji’s debut in the sport at the Commonwealth level, a proud moment for the association and the sport in the country.

Fiji Billiards and Snooker Association president Keshwan Nadan described the opportunity as a major milestone and the start of “bigger and more exciting things to come” for the sport in Fiji.

“This is an incredible honor for us, one that reflects the growing recognition of our players along with our efforts and our vision, with precision, compassion and unity.”

Representing the country at the four-day championship in Mauritius will be Fiji’s top-ranked players: current national number one Sahil Prasad and number two Jeetendra Prasad.

The team is scheduled to depart for Mauritius on Saturday, ready to make their mark on the international stage.





